Cenovus Energy Inc.’s (CVE) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

In the past week, CVE stock has gone down by -5.24%, with a monthly decline of -13.38% and a quarterly plunge of -14.64%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.57%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.30% for Cenovus Energy Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.94% for CVE’s stock, with a -13.20% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE: CVE) Right Now?

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE: CVE) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for CVE is at 2.26. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for CVE is $22.71, which is $6.5 above the current market price. The public float for CVE is 1.37B, and currently, shorts hold a 3.61% of that float. The average trading volume for CVE on May 08, 2023 was 8.13M shares.

CVE) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE: CVE) has surged by 4.39 when compared to previous closing price of 15.25, but the company has seen a -5.24% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of CVE

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CVE reach a price target of $23. The rating they have provided for CVE stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on November 21st, 2022.

CVE Trading at -8.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CVE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.57%, as shares sank -10.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.80% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CVE fell by -5.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.01. In addition, Cenovus Energy Inc. saw -17.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CVE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.69 for the present operating margin

+16.98 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cenovus Energy Inc. stands at +9.64. The total capital return value is set at 26.82, while invested capital returns managed to touch 16.65. Equity return is now at value 20.20, with 9.80 for asset returns.

Based on Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE), the company’s capital structure generated 42.22 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 29.69. Total debt to assets is 20.84, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 41.46. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 28.61.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.74, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.19. The receivables turnover for the company is 21.69 and the total asset turnover is 1.21. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.55.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.