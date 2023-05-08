Catalent Inc. (CTLT) Stock: Evaluating the Annual Growth

The stock of Catalent Inc. (CTLT) has seen a -4.73% decrease in the past week, with a -22.51% drop in the past month, and a -14.81% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.20%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.54% for CTLT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.05% for CTLT stock, with a simple moving average of -29.49% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Catalent Inc. (NYSE: CTLT) Right Now?

Catalent Inc. (NYSE: CTLT) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 21.13x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.17. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Catalent Inc. (CTLT) by analysts is $66.08, which is $15.42 above the current market price. The public float for CTLT is 179.31M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.27% of that float. On May 08, 2023, the average trading volume of CTLT was 3.16M shares.

CTLT) stock’s latest price update

Catalent Inc. (NYSE: CTLT) has seen a decline in its stock price by -3.01 in relation to its previous close of 49.23. However, the company has experienced a -4.73% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 04/14/23 that Catalent Issues a Profit Warning. The Stock Is S&P 500’s Leading Decliner.

Analysts’ Opinion of CTLT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CTLT stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for CTLT by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CTLT in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $53 based on the research report published on April 17th of the current year 2023.

Deutsche Bank gave a rating of “Buy” to CTLT, setting the target price at $88 in the report published on April 10th of the current year.

CTLT Trading at -21.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CTLT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -58.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.20%, as shares sank -26.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -29.42% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CTLT fell by -4.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -54.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $49.97. In addition, Catalent Inc. saw 6.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CTLT starting from Boerman Manja, who sale 1,446 shares at the price of $49.86 back on May 01. After this action, Boerman Manja now owns 14,414 shares of Catalent Inc., valued at $72,098 using the latest closing price.

Gargiulo Mario, the SVP, Ops, Biologics Europe of Catalent Inc., sale 678 shares at $49.86 during a trade that took place back on May 01, which means that Gargiulo Mario is holding 5,676 shares at $33,805 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CTLT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.49 for the present operating margin

+33.97 for the gross margin

The net margin for Catalent Inc. stands at +10.42. The total capital return value is set at 9.53, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.07. Equity return is now at value 8.60, with 3.90 for asset returns.

Based on Catalent Inc. (CTLT), the company’s capital structure generated 89.70 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 47.28. Total debt to assets is 40.93, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 88.76. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 46.79.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.65, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.19. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.52 and the total asset turnover is 0.49. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.72.

Conclusion

To sum up, Catalent Inc. (CTLT) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.