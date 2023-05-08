Carrier Global Corporation (CARR) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36x that is above its average ratio. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 13 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for CARR is $48.49, which is $5.99 above the current price. The public float for CARR is 826.32M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.52% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CARR on May 08, 2023 was 5.57M shares.

Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR)’s stock price has increased by 3.11 compared to its previous closing price of 41.10. However, the company has seen a 1.34% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 05/05/23 that This HVAC Stock Is a Buy. It Represents the Future of the Industry.

CARR’s Market Performance

Carrier Global Corporation (CARR) has experienced a 1.34% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 0.67% rise in the past month, and a -9.62% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.83%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.01% for CARR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.26% for CARR’s stock, with a 0.82% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CARR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CARR stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for CARR by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for CARR in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $51 based on the research report published on March 28th of the current year 2023.

Mizuho, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CARR reach a price target of $53, previously predicting the price at $38. The rating they have provided for CARR stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 13th, 2023.

CARR Trading at -4.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CARR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.83%, as shares surge +1.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.66% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CARR rose by +1.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $42.95. In addition, Carrier Global Corporation saw 2.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CARR starting from Villeneuve Nadia, who sale 20,538 shares at the price of $45.45 back on Mar 02. After this action, Villeneuve Nadia now owns 48,900 shares of Carrier Global Corporation, valued at $933,445 using the latest closing price.

Nelson Christopher John, the President, HVAC of Carrier Global Corporation, sale 213,353 shares at $45.30 during a trade that took place back on Feb 13, which means that Nelson Christopher John is holding 97,285 shares at $9,665,446 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CARR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.98 for the present operating margin

+26.80 for the gross margin

The net margin for Carrier Global Corporation stands at +17.31. The total capital return value is set at 24.65, while invested capital returns managed to touch 20.91. Equity return is now at value 34.00, with 10.00 for asset returns.

Based on Carrier Global Corporation (CARR), the company’s capital structure generated 120.79 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 54.71. Total debt to assets is 35.92, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 118.99. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 53.89.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.91, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.22. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.51 and the total asset turnover is 0.78. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.64.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Carrier Global Corporation (CARR) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.