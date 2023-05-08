Brinker International Inc. (EAT) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Brinker International Inc. (NYSE: EAT) is above average at 19.37x. The 36-month beta value for EAT is also noteworthy at 2.37. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 14 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for EAT is $40.07, which is $1.95 above than the current price. The public float for EAT is 43.05M, and at present, short sellers hold a 13.93% of that float. The average trading volume of EAT on May 08, 2023 was 1.04M shares.

EAT) stock’s latest price update

Brinker International Inc. (NYSE: EAT)’s stock price has plunge by -2.44relation to previous closing price of 39.00. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -4.68% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 06/08/21 that Brinker Stock Is a ‘Compelling Opportunity.’ Here’s Why.

EAT’s Market Performance

EAT’s stock has fallen by -4.68% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 0.85% and a quarterly drop of -7.40%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.45% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.26% for Brinker International Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.88% for EAT stock, with a simple moving average of 14.25% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EAT

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EAT reach a price target of $35, previously predicting the price at $38. The rating they have provided for EAT stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on December 21st, 2022.

Goldman gave a rating of “Sell” to EAT, setting the target price at $28 in the report published on December 12th of the previous year.

EAT Trading at 1.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EAT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.45%, as shares surge +1.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.59% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EAT fell by -4.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +48.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $38.42. In addition, Brinker International Inc. saw 19.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EAT starting from Comings Douglas N., who sale 500 shares at the price of $40.51 back on Feb 08. After this action, Comings Douglas N. now owns 31,421 shares of Brinker International Inc., valued at $20,255 using the latest closing price.

Allen Wade, the SVP, Chief Digital Officer of Brinker International Inc., sale 347 shares at $40.73 during a trade that took place back on Feb 08, which means that Allen Wade is holding 24,763 shares at $14,133 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EAT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.01 for the present operating margin

+8.80 for the gross margin

The net margin for Brinker International Inc. stands at +3.09. The total capital return value is set at 10.18, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.73. Equity return is now at value -34.00, with 3.60 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.98, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.69. The receivables turnover for the company is 47.82 and the total asset turnover is 1.40. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.36.

Conclusion

In summary, Brinker International Inc. (EAT) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.