Braskem S.A.’s (BAK) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

The stock of Braskem S.A. (BAK) has gone up by 16.67% for the week, with a 18.02% rise in the past month and a 6.38% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.03%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 6.22% for BAK. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 17.11% for BAK’s stock, with a simple moving average of -9.60% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Braskem S.A. (NYSE: BAK) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.68. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Braskem S.A. (BAK) is $12.98, which is $2.5 above the current market price. The public float for BAK is 101.75M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.30% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BAK on May 08, 2023 was 706.53K shares.

BAK) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Braskem S.A. (NYSE: BAK) has jumped by 20.82 compared to previous close of 7.59. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 16.67% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

BAK Trading at 20.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BAK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -53.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.03%, as shares surge +19.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.93% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BAK rose by +16.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -28.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.90. In addition, Braskem S.A. saw -0.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BAK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.29 for the present operating margin

+11.77 for the gross margin

The net margin for Braskem S.A. stands at -0.35. Equity return is now at value -3.60, with -0.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.42.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Braskem S.A. (BAK) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.