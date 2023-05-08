Blue Apron Holdings Inc. (APRN) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

and a 36-month beta value of -2.95. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Blue Apron Holdings Inc. (APRN) by analysts is $3.17, which is $2.67 above the current market price. The public float for APRN is 48.82M, and at present, short sellers hold a 14.56% of that float. On May 08, 2023, the average trading volume of APRN was 2.94M shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

APRN) stock’s latest price update

Blue Apron Holdings Inc. (NYSE: APRN)’s stock price has plunge by -4.58relation to previous closing price of 0.52. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -10.59% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 12/08/22 that Blue Apron Lays Off 10% of Corporate Workforce

APRN’s Market Performance

Blue Apron Holdings Inc. (APRN) has seen a -10.59% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -26.62% decline in the past month and a -58.65% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.23%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.98% for APRN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -15.73% for APRN’s stock, with a -76.29% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of APRN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for APRN stocks, with Lake Street repeating the rating for APRN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for APRN in the upcoming period, according to Lake Street is $9 based on the research report published on August 10th of the previous year 2022.

The Benchmark Company, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see APRN reach a price target of $10. The rating they have provided for APRN stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 21st, 2022.

Canaccord Genuity gave a rating of “Buy” to APRN, setting the target price at $18 in the report published on July 30th of the previous year.

APRN Trading at -30.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought APRN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -93.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.23%, as shares sank -26.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -45.47% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, APRN fell by -10.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -84.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5797. In addition, Blue Apron Holdings Inc. saw -40.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at APRN starting from Findley Linda, who sale 11,485 shares at the price of $0.84 back on Feb 28. After this action, Findley Linda now owns 234,644 shares of Blue Apron Holdings Inc., valued at $9,619 using the latest closing price.

Krechmer Irina, the Chief Technology Officer of Blue Apron Holdings Inc., sale 4,110 shares at $0.84 during a trade that took place back on Feb 28, which means that Krechmer Irina is holding 56,516 shares at $3,442 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for APRN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-23.71 for the present operating margin

+28.80 for the gross margin

The net margin for Blue Apron Holdings Inc. stands at -23.93. The total capital return value is set at -91.00, while invested capital returns managed to touch -110.15. Equity return is now at value -272.20, with -58.10 for asset returns.

Based on Blue Apron Holdings Inc. (APRN), the company’s capital structure generated 177.52 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 63.97. Total debt to assets is 34.98, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 70.28. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 25.32.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.14, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 1,160.68 and the total asset turnover is 2.28. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.73.

Conclusion

To sum up, Blue Apron Holdings Inc. (APRN) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.