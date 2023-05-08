BioNTech SE (BNTX) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX)’s stock price has plunge by 1.40relation to previous closing price of 108.43. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -1.83% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported 1 hour ago that BioNTech Revenue Falls but Beats Wall Street Estimates

Is It Worth Investing in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) Right Now?

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.59x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for BNTX is 0.23. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 8 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for BNTX is $168.14, which is $76.15 above the current price. The public float for BNTX is 212.73M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.95% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BNTX on May 08, 2023 was 613.69K shares.

BNTX’s Market Performance

BNTX’s stock has seen a -1.83% decrease for the week, with a -14.71% drop in the past month and a -22.00% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.47%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.75% for BioNTech SE The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.03% for BNTX’s stock, with a -23.52% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BNTX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BNTX stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for BNTX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BNTX in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $239 based on the research report published on December 15th of the previous year 2022.

Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BNTX reach a price target of $177. The rating they have provided for BNTX stocks is “Market Perform” according to the report published on August 17th, 2022.

BNTX Trading at -11.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BNTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.47%, as shares sank -13.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.45% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BNTX fell by -1.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -33.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $117.37. In addition, BioNTech SE saw -26.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BNTX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+87.78 for the present operating margin

+99.09 for the gross margin

The net margin for BioNTech SE stands at +54.50. Equity return is now at value 53.00, with 43.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.43.

Conclusion

In conclusion, BioNTech SE (BNTX) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.