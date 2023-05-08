BILL Holdings Inc. (BILL) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for BILL is 1.94. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 21 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for BILL is $118.60, which is $21.59 above the current price. The public float for BILL is 101.36M and currently, short sellers hold a 9.07% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BILL on May 08, 2023 was 2.47M shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

BILL) stock’s latest price update

BILL Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BILL)’s stock price has soared by 17.68 in relation to previous closing price of 79.91. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 22.43% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 02/03/23 that Bill.com Stock Sinks After a Big Earnings Beat. Customer Spending Is a Problem.

BILL’s Market Performance

BILL’s stock has risen by 22.43% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 25.57% and a quarterly drop of -0.50%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.07% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.75% for BILL Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 22.42% for BILL’s stock, with a simple moving average of -17.48% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BILL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BILL stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for BILL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BILL in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $95 based on the research report published on April 21st of the current year 2023.

Robert W. Baird gave a rating of “Neutral” to BILL, setting the target price at $86 in the report published on March 17th of the current year.

BILL Trading at 20.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BILL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.07%, as shares surge +25.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.07% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BILL rose by +22.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -32.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $77.76. In addition, BILL Holdings Inc. saw -13.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BILL starting from Rettig John R., who sale 9,377 shares at the price of $90.16 back on Mar 06. After this action, Rettig John R. now owns 28,866 shares of BILL Holdings Inc., valued at $845,474 using the latest closing price.

Cota Germaine, the SVP, Finance & Accounting of BILL Holdings Inc., sale 2,772 shares at $85.58 during a trade that took place back on Mar 02, which means that Cota Germaine is holding 1,569 shares at $237,239 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BILL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-49.35 for the present operating margin

+64.12 for the gross margin

The net margin for BILL Holdings Inc. stands at -50.84. The total capital return value is set at -6.67, while invested capital returns managed to touch -6.92. Equity return is now at value -8.20, with -3.60 for asset returns.

Based on BILL Holdings Inc. (BILL), the company’s capital structure generated 45.89 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 31.46. Total debt to assets is 20.05, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 44.04. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 30.18.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.86, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.76 and the total asset turnover is 0.08. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.84.

Conclusion

In conclusion, BILL Holdings Inc. (BILL) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.