Aurora Innovation Inc. (AUR) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The public float for AUR is 331.73M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.67% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of AUR on May 08, 2023 was 1.66M shares.

AUR) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Aurora Innovation Inc. (NASDAQ: AUR) has increased by 8.15 when compared to last closing price of 1.35.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 2.10% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 01/09/23 that Aurora Sees Driverless Trucks On the Road in 2024

AUR’s Market Performance

Aurora Innovation Inc. (AUR) has seen a 2.10% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 18.70% gain in the past month and a -26.26% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.36%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.35% for AUR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.25% for AUR’s stock, with a -19.93% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AUR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AUR stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for AUR by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for AUR in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $13 based on the research report published on December 16th of the previous year 2021.

AUR Trading at 6.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AUR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -68.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.36%, as shares surge +15.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.68% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AUR rose by +2.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -44.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4240. In addition, Aurora Innovation Inc. saw 20.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AUR starting from Anderson Sterling, who sale 93,304 shares at the price of $2.08 back on Feb 03. After this action, Anderson Sterling now owns 2,244,235 shares of Aurora Innovation Inc., valued at $194,511 using the latest closing price.

Anderson Sterling, the Director of Aurora Innovation Inc., sale 49,563 shares at $2.05 during a trade that took place back on Feb 02, which means that Anderson Sterling is holding 253,497 shares at $101,609 based on the most recent closing price.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Aurora Innovation Inc. (AUR) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.