Ault Alliance Inc. (AULT) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Ault Alliance Inc. (AMEX: AULT)’s stock price has gone decline by -2.31 in comparison to its previous close of 0.09, however, the company has experienced a 4.09% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Ault Alliance Inc. (AMEX: AULT) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 3.88. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Ault Alliance Inc. (AULT) is $2.00, which is $5.41 above the current market price. The public float for AULT is 309.32M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.56% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AULT on May 08, 2023 was 7.37M shares.

AULT’s Market Performance

The stock of Ault Alliance Inc. (AULT) has seen a 4.09% increase in the past week, with a -9.83% drop in the past month, and a -37.50% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.79%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.17% for AULT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -9.39% for AULT’s stock, with a -46.85% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

AULT Trading at -11.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AULT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -79.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.79%, as shares sank -10.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -23.50% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AULT rose by +4.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -74.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.0977. In addition, Ault Alliance Inc. saw -27.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AULT starting from AULT MILTON C III, who purchase 1,117,949 shares at the price of $0.09 back on May 02. After this action, AULT MILTON C III now owns 52,862,610 shares of Ault Alliance Inc., valued at $100,615 using the latest closing price.

AULT MILTON C III, the Executive Chairman of Ault Alliance Inc., purchase 250,000 shares at $0.10 during a trade that took place back on Apr 26, which means that AULT MILTON C III is holding 51,744,661 shares at $24,450 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AULT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-32.38 for the present operating margin

+41.67 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ault Alliance Inc. stands at -135.35. Equity return is now at value -62.80, with -31.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.81.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Ault Alliance Inc. (AULT) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.