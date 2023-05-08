AT&T Inc. (T) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for T is 0.62. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 13 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for AT&T Inc. (T) is $20.60, which is $3.7 above the current market price. The public float for T is 7.12B and currently, short sellers hold a 1.21% of that float. On May 08, 2023, T’s average trading volume was 32.72M shares.

AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T)’s stock price has plunge by 1.30relation to previous closing price of 16.91. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -3.06% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 04/20/23 that AT&T Sees Signs of Businesses, Consumers Paring Back Spending

T’s Market Performance

AT&T Inc. (T) has seen a -3.06% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -13.83% decline in the past month and a -13.62% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.55%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.95% for T. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.37% for T stock, with a simple moving average of -6.30% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of T

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for T stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for T by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for T in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $21 based on the research report published on April 21st of the current year 2023.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see T reach a price target of $22, previously predicting the price at $17. The rating they have provided for T stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on January 10th, 2023.

MoffettNathanson gave a rating of “Underperform” to T, setting the target price at $17 in the report published on December 19th of the previous year.

T Trading at -8.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought T to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.55%, as shares sank -12.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.47% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, T fell by -3.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.37. In addition, AT&T Inc. saw -6.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for T

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.34 for the present operating margin

+42.96 for the gross margin

The net margin for AT&T Inc. stands at -6.91. The total capital return value is set at 7.16, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.85. Equity return is now at value -8.50, with -2.20 for asset returns.

Based on AT&T Inc. (T), the company’s capital structure generated 162.28 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 61.87. Total debt to assets is 39.28, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 150.85. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 57.52.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.27, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.54. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.34 and the total asset turnover is 0.25. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.49.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of AT&T Inc. (T) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.