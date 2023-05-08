Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Zions Bancorporation National Association (ZION)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Zions Bancorporation National Association (NASDAQ: ZION) is above average at 4.49x. The 36-month beta value for ZION is also noteworthy at 1.15. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 10 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for ZION is $37.16, which is $13.71 above than the current price. The public float for ZION is 147.18M, and at present, short sellers hold a 9.41% of that float. The average trading volume of ZION on May 08, 2023 was 5.63M shares.

ZION) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Zions Bancorporation National Association (NASDAQ: ZION) has jumped by 19.22 compared to previous close of 19.93. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -14.72% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barrons Online reported on 05/05/23 that Stocks Set to Snap 4-Day Losing Streak, but Still Down on the Week

ZION’s Market Performance

ZION’s stock has fallen by -14.72% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -17.01% and a quarterly drop of -56.33%. The volatility ratio for the week is 16.19% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.06% for Zions Bancorporation National Association The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -15.82% for ZION’s stock, with a simple moving average of -50.14% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ZION

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ZION stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for ZION by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for ZION in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $29 based on the research report published on May 05th of the current year 2023.

Robert W. Baird, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ZION reach a price target of $60. The rating they have provided for ZION stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on April 05th, 2023.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Underweight” to ZION, setting the target price at $46 in the report published on January 25th of the current year.

ZION Trading at -29.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZION to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -60.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.19%, as shares sank -19.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -51.86% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZION fell by -14.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -55.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.94. In addition, Zions Bancorporation National Association saw -51.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ZION starting from Robinson Rebecca K, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $20.38 back on May 04. After this action, Robinson Rebecca K now owns 10,360 shares of Zions Bancorporation National Association, valued at $203,780 using the latest closing price.

SIMMONS HARRIS H, the Chairman & CEO of Zions Bancorporation National Association, purchase 20,000 shares at $24.16 during a trade that took place back on May 03, which means that SIMMONS HARRIS H is holding 1,274,990 shares at $483,200 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ZION

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+34.70 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Zions Bancorporation National Association stands at +27.08. The total capital return value is set at 8.94, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.45. Equity return is now at value 16.30, with 0.90 for asset returns.

Based on Zions Bancorporation National Association (ZION), the company’s capital structure generated 230.25 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 69.72. Total debt to assets is 12.58, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 19.07. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 5.25.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.66, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.61. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.41.

Conclusion

In summary, Zions Bancorporation National Association (ZION) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.