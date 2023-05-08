Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Trevena Inc. (TRVN)

The 36-month beta value for TRVN is also noteworthy at 2.03. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for TRVN is $4.00, which is $18.22 above than the current price. The public float for TRVN is 7.63M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.70% of that float. The average trading volume of TRVN on May 08, 2023 was 104.06K shares.

TRVN) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Trevena Inc. (NASDAQ: TRVN) has jumped by 182.54 compared to previous close of 0.63. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 183.71% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

TRVN’s Market Performance

TRVN’s stock has risen by 183.71% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 119.62% and a quarterly rise of 17.88%. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.47% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.52% for Trevena Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 159.54% for TRVN’s stock, with a simple moving average of -38.94% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TRVN

Guggenheim, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TRVN reach a price target of $5. The rating they have provided for TRVN stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 14th, 2020.

Cantor Fitzgerald gave a rating of “Overweight” to TRVN, setting the target price at $5 in the report published on August 28th of the previous year.

TRVN Trading at 126.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TRVN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -85.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.47%, as shares surge +112.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +60.38% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TRVN rose by +170.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -78.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7308. In addition, Trevena Inc. saw 24.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TRVN starting from Shin Barry, who sale 31,785 shares at the price of $0.41 back on Jun 28. After this action, Shin Barry now owns 873,056 shares of Trevena Inc., valued at $13,032 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TRVN

Equity return is now at value -174.80, with -93.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.70.

Conclusion

In summary, Trevena Inc. (TRVN) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.