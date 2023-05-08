Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ: KDP) is above average at 35.81x. The 36-month beta value for KDP is also noteworthy at 0.60. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 11 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for KDP is $38.89, which is $5.65 above than the current price. The public float for KDP is 886.21M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.33% of that float. The average trading volume of KDP on May 08, 2023 was 8.60M shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

KDP) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ: KDP) has jumped by 2.28 compared to previous close of 32.49. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.62% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 02/22/23 that Keurig Dr Pepper Has Trailed Rivals. The Stock Is Poised to Rally.

KDP’s Market Performance

KDP’s stock has risen by 1.62% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -6.13% and a quarterly drop of -5.46%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.98% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.68% for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.96% for KDP’s stock, with a simple moving average of -9.24% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KDP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KDP stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for KDP by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for KDP in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $37 based on the research report published on February 17th of the current year 2023.

Truist, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see KDP reach a price target of $30, previously predicting the price at $40. The rating they have provided for KDP stocks is “Sell” according to the report published on October 31st, 2022.

Wedbush gave a rating of “Outperform” to KDP, setting the target price at $43 in the report published on October 11th of the previous year.

KDP Trading at -4.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KDP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.98%, as shares sank -6.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.98% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KDP rose by +1.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $34.48. In addition, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. saw -6.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KDP starting from Johnson Roger Frederick, who purchase 12,000 shares at the price of $32.82 back on May 04. After this action, Johnson Roger Frederick now owns 96,095 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc., valued at $393,840 using the latest closing price.

Rotem-Wildeman Karin, the Chief R&D Officer of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc., purchase 8,561 shares at $32.35 during a trade that took place back on May 04, which means that Rotem-Wildeman Karin is holding 28,732 shares at $276,948 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KDP

Equity return is now at value 5.20, with 2.60 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.