Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of EHang Holdings Limited (EH)

The 36-month beta value for EH is also noteworthy at 0.56. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for EH is $31.42, which is -$5.63 below than the current price. The public float for EH is 40.54M, and at present, short sellers hold a 21.61% of that float. The average trading volume of EH on May 08, 2023 was 752.67K shares.

EH) stock’s latest price update

The stock of EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EH) has decreased by -8.77 when compared to last closing price of 11.17.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -8.03% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

EH’s Market Performance

EHang Holdings Limited (EH) has experienced a -8.03% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 10.40% rise in the past month, and a -24.63% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.80%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.26% for EH. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.89% for EH’s stock, with a 24.10% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EH stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for EH by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for EH in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $4 based on the research report published on October 27th of the previous year 2022.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EH reach a price target of $23. The rating they have provided for EH stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on October 19th, 2021.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to EH, setting the target price at $33 in the report published on April 13th of the previous year.

EH Trading at -3.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.80%, as shares sank -2.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.88% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EH fell by -11.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +20.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.93. In addition, EHang Holdings Limited saw 18.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for EH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-699.61 for the present operating margin

+42.36 for the gross margin

The net margin for EHang Holdings Limited stands at -740.62. Equity return is now at value -159.30, with -65.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.37.

Conclusion

In summary, EHang Holdings Limited (EH) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.