Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Bon Natural Life Limited (BON)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Bon Natural Life Limited (NASDAQ: BON) is above average at 0.81x. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for BON is 3.96M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.84% of that float. The average trading volume of BON on May 08, 2023 was 143.10K shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

BON) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Bon Natural Life Limited (NASDAQ: BON) has dropped by -13.67 compared to previous close of 0.69. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -37.50% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

BON’s Market Performance

Bon Natural Life Limited (BON) has seen a -37.50% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -58.62% decline in the past month and a -54.20% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 25.21%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 17.15% for BON. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -48.27% for BON’s stock, with a -61.35% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

BON Trading at -60.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BON to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -90.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 25.21%, as shares sank -54.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -72.73% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BON fell by -37.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -63.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1235. In addition, Bon Natural Life Limited saw -43.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BON

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.87 for the present operating margin

+31.51 for the gross margin

The net margin for Bon Natural Life Limited stands at +20.86. The total capital return value is set at 20.12, while invested capital returns managed to touch 21.35. Equity return is now at value 25.40, with 17.50 for asset returns.

Based on Bon Natural Life Limited (BON), the company’s capital structure generated 18.04 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 15.29. Total debt to assets is 14.32, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.75. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.48.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.41, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.62 and the total asset turnover is 0.81. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.21.

Conclusion

In summary, Bon Natural Life Limited (BON) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.