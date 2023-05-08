An In-Depth Look at Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc.’s (KTOS) Stock Performance

The stock of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. (KTOS) has seen a 5.19% increase in the past week, with a 5.19% gain in the past month, and a 12.61% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.83%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.29% for KTOS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.81% for KTOS’s stock, with a 14.97% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: KTOS) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for KTOS is 0.77. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. (KTOS) is $16.40, which is $2.68 above the current market price. The public float for KTOS is 122.85M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.96% of that float. On May 08, 2023, KTOS’s average trading volume was 789.76K shares.

KTOS) stock’s latest price update

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: KTOS)’s stock price has plunge by -2.93relation to previous closing price of 13.98. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 5.19% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of KTOS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KTOS stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for KTOS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for KTOS in the upcoming period, according to Canaccord Genuity is $14 based on the research report published on February 24th of the current year 2023.

Canaccord Genuity, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see KTOS reach a price target of $11.50. The rating they have provided for KTOS stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on November 04th, 2022.

Truist gave a rating of “Buy” to KTOS, setting the target price at $20 in the report published on May 26th of the previous year.

KTOS Trading at 4.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KTOS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.83%, as shares surge +5.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.31% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KTOS rose by +5.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.98. In addition, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. saw 31.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KTOS starting from Mendoza Marie, who sale 7,211 shares at the price of $14.00 back on May 04. After this action, Mendoza Marie now owns 42,760 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc., valued at $100,954 using the latest closing price.

Goodwin Benjamin M., the SVP, Corp. Dev. & Gov. Affairs of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc., sale 8,000 shares at $12.77 during a trade that took place back on Feb 28, which means that Goodwin Benjamin M. is holding 14,370 shares at $102,120 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KTOS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.55 for the present operating margin

+24.33 for the gross margin

The net margin for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. stands at -4.21. The total capital return value is set at 0.37, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.91. Equity return is now at value -3.00, with -1.80 for asset returns.

Based on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. (KTOS), the company’s capital structure generated 37.74 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 27.40. Total debt to assets is 22.78, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 36.41. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 26.43.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.20, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.24. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.93 and the total asset turnover is 0.57. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.49.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. (KTOS) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.