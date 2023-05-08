American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL) is above average at 5.25x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.52.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 16 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) is $17.47, which is $2.98 above the current market price. The public float for AAL is 642.23M, and currently, short sellers hold a 10.32% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of AAL on May 08, 2023 was 23.36M shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

AAL) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL) has surged by 2.66 when compared to previous closing price of 13.51, but the company has seen a 1.69% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 05/01/23 that American Airlines Pilots Vote to Authorize Strike

AAL’s Market Performance

AAL’s stock has risen by 1.69% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -0.14% and a quarterly drop of -18.51%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.08% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.43% for American Airlines Group Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.38% for AAL stock, with a simple moving average of -2.80% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AAL

Redburn, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AAL reach a price target of $25. The rating they have provided for AAL stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 08th, 2023.

Goldman gave a rating of “Neutral” to AAL, setting the target price at $13 in the report published on December 16th of the previous year.

AAL Trading at -3.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AAL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.08%, as shares sank -1.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.60% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AAL rose by +1.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.41. In addition, American Airlines Group Inc. saw 9.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AAL starting from Owens Angela, who sale 21,984 shares at the price of $13.79 back on May 01. After this action, Owens Angela now owns 59,830 shares of American Airlines Group Inc., valued at $303,159 using the latest closing price.

Raja Vasu, the EVP Chief Commercial Officer of American Airlines Group Inc., sale 9,954 shares at $15.07 during a trade that took place back on Mar 13, which means that Raja Vasu is holding 78,210 shares at $150,007 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AAL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.68 for the present operating margin

+18.45 for the gross margin

The net margin for American Airlines Group Inc. stands at +0.26. The total capital return value is set at 4.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.37.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.81, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 26.88 and the total asset turnover is 0.75. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.71.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.