Alcoa Corporation (AA) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

while the 36-month beta value is 2.44.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Alcoa Corporation (AA) is $50.15, which is $12.95 above the current market price. The public float for AA is 175.35M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.14% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of AA on May 08, 2023 was 5.02M shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

AA) stock’s latest price update

Alcoa Corporation (NYSE: AA)’s stock price has gone rise by 1.88 in comparison to its previous close of 36.15, however, the company has experienced a -1.18% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 01/18/23 that Alcoa Fourth-Quarter Revenue Declines 20% on Lower Aluminum Prices

AA’s Market Performance

AA’s stock has fallen by -1.18% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -5.95% and a quarterly drop of -29.20%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.72% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.64% for Alcoa Corporation The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.72% for AA’s stock, with a -18.87% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AA stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for AA by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for AA in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $54 based on the research report published on May 08th of the current year 2023.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AA reach a price target of $65, previously predicting the price at $55. The rating they have provided for AA stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 22nd, 2023.

B. Riley Securities gave a rating of “Neutral” to AA, setting the target price at $42 in the report published on January 19th of the current year.

AA Trading at -12.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.72%, as shares sank -7.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.67% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AA fell by -1.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $38.11. In addition, Alcoa Corporation saw -19.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AA starting from Harvey Roy Christopher, who sale 30,000 shares at the price of $51.34 back on Feb 08. After this action, Harvey Roy Christopher now owns 950,140 shares of Alcoa Corporation, valued at $1,540,170 using the latest closing price.

Bacchi Renato, the EVP & CSIO of Alcoa Corporation, sale 10,000 shares at $53.50 during a trade that took place back on Feb 01, which means that Bacchi Renato is holding 59,567 shares at $535,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.30 for the present operating margin

+15.15 for the gross margin

The net margin for Alcoa Corporation stands at -0.96. The total capital return value is set at 20.45, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.84. Equity return is now at value -15.80, with -5.50 for asset returns.

Based on Alcoa Corporation (AA), the company’s capital structure generated 37.35 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 27.19. Total debt to assets is 12.85, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 36.74. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 26.75.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.53, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.19. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.24 and the total asset turnover is 0.86. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.75.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Alcoa Corporation (AA) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.