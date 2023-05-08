Akanda Corp. (AKAN) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock price of Akanda Corp. (NASDAQ: AKAN) has dropped by -9.65 compared to previous close of 1.14. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.98% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Akanda Corp. (NASDAQ: AKAN) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for AKAN is 2.39M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.70% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AKAN on May 08, 2023 was 885.15K shares.

AKAN’s Market Performance

The stock of Akanda Corp. (AKAN) has seen a 0.98% increase in the past week, with a 17.37% rise in the past month, and a -62.20% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 39.86%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 25.81% for AKAN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.23% for AKAN’s stock, with a -70.78% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

AKAN Trading at -17.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AKAN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -99.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 25.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 39.86%, as shares surge +19.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -50.95% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AKAN rose by +0.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -90.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0840. In addition, Akanda Corp. saw -30.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AKAN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-816.61 for the present operating margin

-391.77 for the gross margin

The net margin for Akanda Corp. stands at -314.37.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.41.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Akanda Corp. (AKAN) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.