Aemetis Inc. (AMTX) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Aemetis Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTX) has increased by 6.86 when compared to last closing price of 1.75.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -15.77% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Aemetis Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTX) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for AMTX is also noteworthy at 1.24. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for AMTX is $11.25, which is $7.99 above than the current price. The public float for AMTX is 34.44M, and at present, short sellers hold a 21.86% of that float. The average trading volume of AMTX on May 08, 2023 was 632.29K shares.

AMTX’s Market Performance

AMTX’s stock has seen a -15.77% decrease for the week, with a -12.21% drop in the past month and a -60.13% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 20.14%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.28% for Aemetis Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -12.70% for AMTX’s stock, with a -64.88% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMTX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMTX stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for AMTX by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for AMTX in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $3 based on the research report published on February 28th of the current year 2023.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AMTX reach a price target of $4.25. The rating they have provided for AMTX stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on December 14th, 2022.

Truist gave a rating of “Hold” to AMTX, setting the target price at $12 in the report published on August 09th of the previous year.

AMTX Trading at -28.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -83.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 20.14%, as shares sank -7.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -52.05% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMTX fell by -15.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -67.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.1340. In addition, Aemetis Inc. saw -52.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AMTX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-13.41 for the present operating margin

-2.16 for the gross margin

The net margin for Aemetis Inc. stands at -42.01. The total capital return value is set at -23.38, while invested capital returns managed to touch -102.61. Equity return is now at value 54.10, with -45.90 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.09, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.74. The receivables turnover for the company is 180.77 and the total asset turnover is 1.39. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.21.

Conclusion

In summary, Aemetis Inc. (AMTX) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.