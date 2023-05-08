Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ABOS) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ABOS) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 30.62 compared to its previous closing price of 4.05. However, the company has seen a gain of 37.05% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ABOS) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for ABOS is $14.83, which is $9.54 above than the current price. The public float for ABOS is 34.55M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.71% of that float. The average trading volume of ABOS on May 08, 2023 was 110.24K shares.

ABOS’s Market Performance

The stock of Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ABOS) has seen a 37.05% increase in the past week, with a 38.48% rise in the past month, and a -8.00% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.42%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.07% for ABOS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 38.07% for ABOS’s stock, with a -6.67% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ABOS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ABOS stocks, with BTIG Research repeating the rating for ABOS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ABOS in the upcoming period, according to BTIG Research is $15 based on the research report published on July 15th of the previous year 2022.

H.C. Wainwright, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ABOS reach a price target of $15. The rating they have provided for ABOS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 30th, 2022.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to ABOS, setting the target price at $14 in the report published on January 21st of the previous year.

ABOS Trading at 24.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ABOS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -51.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.42%, as shares surge +40.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.19% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ABOS rose by +37.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.91. In addition, Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw -2.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ABOS

Equity return is now at value -21.20, with -20.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 23.08.

Conclusion

In summary, Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ABOS) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.