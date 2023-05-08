Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (ACOR) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ACOR is 1.37. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for ACOR is $10.00, The public float for ACOR is 24.17M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.83% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ACOR on May 08, 2023 was 104.43K shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

ACOR) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ACOR) has jumped by 68.71 compared to previous close of 0.50. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 76.18% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

ACOR’s Market Performance

ACOR’s stock has risen by 76.18% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 54.65% and a quarterly drop of -15.65%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.16% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.19% for Acorda Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 67.68% for ACOR’s stock, with a 37.90% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ACOR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ACOR stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for ACOR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ACOR in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $10 based on the research report published on June 17th of the previous year 2021.

H.C. Wainwright, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ACOR reach a price target of $6, previously predicting the price at $31. The rating they have provided for ACOR stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on August 14th, 2019.

ACOR Trading at 34.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACOR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.16%, as shares surge +18.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -30.42% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACOR rose by +36.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +36.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5030. In addition, Acorda Therapeutics Inc. saw 8.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ACOR starting from COHEN RON, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $0.65 back on Mar 17. After this action, COHEN RON now owns 149,757 shares of Acorda Therapeutics Inc., valued at $6,500 using the latest closing price.

COHEN RON, the President and CEO of Acorda Therapeutics Inc., purchase 10,156 shares at $0.60 during a trade that took place back on Mar 16, which means that COHEN RON is holding 139,757 shares at $6,094 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ACOR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-45.79 for the present operating margin

+48.47 for the gross margin

The net margin for Acorda Therapeutics Inc. stands at -55.59. The total capital return value is set at -17.71, while invested capital returns managed to touch -22.01. Equity return is now at value -68.50, with -16.30 for asset returns.

Based on Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (ACOR), the company’s capital structure generated 184.70 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 64.87. Total debt to assets is 39.42, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 183.05. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 64.30.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.18, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.20. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.68 and the total asset turnover is 0.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.16.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (ACOR) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.