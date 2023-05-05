Zynex Inc. (ZYXI) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for Zynex Inc. (NASDAQ: ZYXI) is 21.20x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ZYXI is 0.57. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Zynex Inc. (ZYXI) is $22.00, which is $12.63 above the current market price. The public float for ZYXI is 20.80M and currently, short sellers hold a 20.26% of that float. On May 05, 2023, ZYXI’s average trading volume was 258.97K shares.

ZYXI stock's latest price update

The stock price of Zynex Inc. (NASDAQ: ZYXI) has dropped by -35.65 compared to previous close of 14.56. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -16.86% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

ZYXI’s Market Performance

Zynex Inc. (ZYXI) has seen a -16.86% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -20.73% decline in the past month and a -34.06% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 17.22%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.87% for ZYXI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -22.69% for ZYXI’s stock, with a simple moving average of -18.92% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ZYXI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ZYXI stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for ZYXI by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for ZYXI in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $18 based on the research report published on January 06th of the current year 2023.

B. Riley Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ZYXI reach a price target of $10, previously predicting the price at $15.50. The rating they have provided for ZYXI stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 28th, 2022.

B. Riley Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to ZYXI, setting the target price at $19.50 in the report published on July 16th of the previous year.

ZYXI Trading at -20.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZYXI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.22%, as shares sank -21.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -25.28% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZYXI fell by -16.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +23.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.99. In addition, Zynex Inc. saw -32.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ZYXI starting from Lucsok Anna, who sale 1,103 shares at the price of $13.98 back on Dec 13. After this action, Lucsok Anna now owns 13,973 shares of Zynex Inc., valued at $15,420 using the latest closing price.

MOORHEAD DANIEL J, the Chief Financial Officer of Zynex Inc., sale 38,126 shares at $10.68 during a trade that took place back on Oct 31, which means that MOORHEAD DANIEL J is holding 18,405 shares at $407,186 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ZYXI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.50 for the present operating margin

+79.77 for the gross margin

The net margin for Zynex Inc. stands at +10.78. The total capital return value is set at 22.67, while invested capital returns managed to touch 18.32. Equity return is now at value 24.70, with 14.10 for asset returns.

Based on Zynex Inc. (ZYXI), the company’s capital structure generated 40.63 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 28.89. Total debt to assets is 22.40, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 28.67. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 20.38.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.15, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.97 and the total asset turnover is 1.22. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.30.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Zynex Inc. (ZYXI) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.