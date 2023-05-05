Yoshitsu Co. Ltd (TKLF) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Yoshitsu Co. Ltd (NASDAQ: TKLF) has seen a rise in its stock price by 17.53 in relation to its previous close of 1.42. However, the company has experienced a 28.38% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Yoshitsu Co. Ltd (NASDAQ: TKLF) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Yoshitsu Co. Ltd (NASDAQ: TKLF) is above average at 36.41x, Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for TKLF is 4.19M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.47% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of TKLF on May 05, 2023 was 132.09K shares.

TKLF’s Market Performance

TKLF’s stock has seen a 28.38% increase for the week, with a 77.54% rise in the past month and a 24.54% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 17.24%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 17.25% for Yoshitsu Co. Ltd The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 22.53% for TKLF’s stock, with a 22.84% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

TKLF Trading at 39.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TKLF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.24%, as shares surge +38.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +45.23% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TKLF rose by +28.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3850. In addition, Yoshitsu Co. Ltd saw 35.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TKLF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.79 for the present operating margin

+17.10 for the gross margin

The net margin for Yoshitsu Co. Ltd stands at +1.43. The total capital return value is set at 6.13, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.66.

Based on Yoshitsu Co. Ltd (TKLF), the company’s capital structure generated 145.22 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 59.22. Total debt to assets is 52.52, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 49.71. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 20.27.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.44, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.52. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.07 and the total asset turnover is 1.92. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.83.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Yoshitsu Co. Ltd (TKLF) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.