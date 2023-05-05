What Recent Market Trends Mean for XP Inc.’s (XP) Stock

In the past week, XP stock has gone down by -1.21%, with a monthly gain of 27.13% and a quarterly plunge of -22.08%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.85%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.57% for XP Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.20% for XP’s stock, with a -17.06% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in XP Inc. (NASDAQ: XP) Right Now?

XP Inc. (NASDAQ: XP) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.53. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for XP Inc. (XP) is $95.57, which is $4.94 above the current market price. The public float for XP is 401.31M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.13% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of XP on May 05, 2023 was 6.38M shares.

XP) stock’s latest price update

XP Inc. (NASDAQ: XP) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 3.35 compared to its previous closing price of 13.42. However, the company has seen a fall of -1.21% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of XP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for XP stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for XP by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for XP in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $15 based on the research report published on February 17th of the current year 2023.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see XP reach a price target of $23. The rating they have provided for XP stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on August 11th, 2022.

UBS gave a rating of “Buy” to XP, setting the target price at $31 in the report published on June 07th of the previous year.

XP Trading at 12.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought XP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.85%, as shares surge +26.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.32% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, XP fell by -1.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.33. In addition, XP Inc. saw -9.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for XP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+28.55 for the present operating margin

+70.22 for the gross margin

The net margin for XP Inc. stands at +26.14. Equity return is now at value 21.60, with 2.00 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, XP Inc. (XP) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.