What Recent Market Trends Mean for International Paper Company’s (IP) Stock

In the past week, IP stock has gone down by -3.70%, with a monthly decline of -10.10% and a quarterly plunge of -23.45%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.87%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.11% for International Paper Company The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -9.70% for IP stock, with a simple moving average of -14.12% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in International Paper Company (NYSE: IP) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for International Paper Company (NYSE: IP) is 6.71x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for IP is 1.04. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for International Paper Company (IP) is $34.33, which is $2.54 above the current market price. The public float for IP is 346.48M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.75% of that float. On May 05, 2023, IP’s average trading volume was 2.96M shares.

IP) stock’s latest price update

International Paper Company (NYSE: IP) has seen a decline in its stock price by -1.58 in relation to its previous close of 32.30. However, the company has experienced a -3.70% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 11/22/22 that Russian Pulp Business Still Delivering for International Paper

Analysts’ Opinion of IP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IP stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for IP by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for IP in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $39 based on the research report published on April 28th of the current year 2023.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see IP reach a price target of $43, previously predicting the price at $31. The rating they have provided for IP stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on February 03rd, 2023.

Deutsche Bank gave a rating of “Sell” to IP, setting the target price at $29 in the report published on October 18th of the previous year.

IP Trading at -10.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.87%, as shares sank -10.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.38% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IP fell by -3.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -25.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $35.02. In addition, International Paper Company saw -8.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IP starting from Saab Joseph R., who sale 1,705 shares at the price of $35.35 back on Mar 21. After this action, Saab Joseph R. now owns 1,671 shares of International Paper Company, valued at $60,273 using the latest closing price.

Sutton Mark S, the Chairman and CEO of International Paper Company, sale 85,000 shares at $34.58 during a trade that took place back on Mar 16, which means that Sutton Mark S is holding 143,000 shares at $2,938,960 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.17 for the present operating margin

+23.40 for the gross margin

The net margin for International Paper Company stands at +8.23. The total capital return value is set at 10.24, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.71. Equity return is now at value 16.80, with 6.10 for asset returns.

Based on International Paper Company (IP), the company’s capital structure generated 95.50 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 48.85. Total debt to assets is 33.90, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 84.79. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 43.37.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.88, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.41. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.74 and the total asset turnover is 0.86. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.35.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of International Paper Company (IP) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.