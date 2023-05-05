What Recent Market Trends Mean for Bitfarms Ltd.’s (BITF) Stock

The stock of Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) has seen a -11.48% decrease in the past week, with a 15.43% gain in the past month, and a -6.09% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.57%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.01% for BITF. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.76% for BITF stock, with a simple moving average of 6.62% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ: BITF) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for BITF is 3.08.

The average price predicted by analysts for BITF is $2.25, The public float for BITF is 174.27M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.67% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BITF on May 05, 2023 was 4.32M shares.

BITF) stock’s latest price update

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ: BITF)’s stock price has plunge by -2.70relation to previous closing price of 1.11. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -11.48% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

BITF Trading at 9.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BITF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -66.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.57%, as shares surge +18.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.93% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BITF fell by -11.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -24.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1193. In addition, Bitfarms Ltd. saw 145.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BITF

Equity return is now at value -72.80, with -52.20 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.