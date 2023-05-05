What Recent Market Trends Mean for Apollo Global Management Inc.’s (APO) Stock

The stock of Apollo Global Management Inc. (APO) has gone down by -7.42% for the week, with a -6.60% drop in the past month and a -19.56% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.75%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.60% for APO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -8.03% for APO’s stock, with a simple moving average of -5.16% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE: APO) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for APO is also noteworthy at 1.68. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for APO is $76.23, which is $15.92 above than the current price. The public float for APO is 328.86M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.04% of that float. The average trading volume of APO on May 05, 2023 was 3.01M shares.

APO) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE: APO) has decreased by -4.74 when compared to last closing price of 60.93.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -7.42% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of APO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for APO stocks, with Keefe Bruyette repeating the rating for APO by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for APO in the upcoming period, according to Keefe Bruyette is $88 based on the research report published on February 10th of the current year 2023.

Keefe Bruyette, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see APO reach a price target of $77. The rating they have provided for APO stocks is “Mkt Perform” according to the report published on January 03rd, 2023.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Outperform” to APO, setting the target price at $59.50 in the report published on October 19th of the previous year.

APO Trading at -8.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought APO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.75%, as shares sank -5.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.40% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, APO fell by -7.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $62.94. In addition, Apollo Global Management Inc. saw -9.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at APO starting from HARRIS JOSHUA, who sale 208,924 shares at the price of $63.74 back on May 01. After this action, HARRIS JOSHUA now owns 35,584,692 shares of Apollo Global Management Inc., valued at $13,316,816 using the latest closing price.

HARRIS JOSHUA, the of Apollo Global Management Inc., sale 223,910 shares at $63.18 during a trade that took place back on Apr 28, which means that HARRIS JOSHUA is holding 35,793,616 shares at $14,146,130 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for APO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-32.16 for the present operating margin

+94.13 for the gross margin

The net margin for Apollo Global Management Inc. stands at -27.68. The total capital return value is set at -18.97, while invested capital returns managed to touch -26.63. Equity return is now at value -121.60, with -1.60 for asset returns.

Based on Apollo Global Management Inc. (APO), the company’s capital structure generated 1,642.82 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 94.26. Total debt to assets is 2.51, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1,638.54. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 94.02.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.57, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.40 and the total asset turnover is 0.08.

Conclusion

In summary, Apollo Global Management Inc. (APO) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.