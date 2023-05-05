Warrior Met Coal Inc. (HCC) Stock Observes 4.62% 200-Day Moving Average

The stock of Warrior Met Coal Inc. (HCC) has seen a 4.42% increase in the past week, with a -0.94% drop in the past month, and a -4.54% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.31%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.72% for HCC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.23% for HCC’s stock, with a 4.62% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Warrior Met Coal Inc. (NYSE: HCC) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Warrior Met Coal Inc. (NYSE: HCC) is above average at 2.88x. The 36-month beta value for HCC is also noteworthy at 1.05. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for HCC is $43.82, which is $9.13 above than the current price. The public float for HCC is 51.12M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.83% of that float. The average trading volume of HCC on May 05, 2023 was 651.76K shares.

HCC) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Warrior Met Coal Inc. (NYSE: HCC) has jumped by 6.28 compared to previous close of 33.59. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 4.42% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HCC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HCC stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for HCC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for HCC in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $50 based on the research report published on September 23rd of the previous year 2022.

BMO Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HCC reach a price target of $37, previously predicting the price at $45. The rating they have provided for HCC stocks is “Market Perform” according to the report published on August 04th, 2022.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Buy” to HCC, setting the target price at $50 in the report published on June 07th of the previous year.

HCC Trading at -2.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HCC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.31%, as shares sank -0.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.39% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HCC rose by +4.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $36.14. In addition, Warrior Met Coal Inc. saw 5.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HCC starting from Schnorr Lisa M., who purchase 1,500 shares at the price of $32.01 back on Aug 11. After this action, Schnorr Lisa M. now owns 1,500 shares of Warrior Met Coal Inc., valued at $48,015 using the latest closing price.

Chopin Brian M, the Chief Accounting Officer of Warrior Met Coal Inc., sale 8,500 shares at $34.00 during a trade that took place back on May 18, which means that Chopin Brian M is holding 6,545 shares at $289,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HCC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+48.14 for the present operating margin

+50.95 for the gross margin

The net margin for Warrior Met Coal Inc. stands at +36.88. The total capital return value is set at 54.94, while invested capital returns managed to touch 42.76. Equity return is now at value 50.30, with 34.20 for asset returns.

Based on Warrior Met Coal Inc. (HCC), the company’s capital structure generated 23.19 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 18.82. Total debt to assets is 16.55, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 21.53. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 17.47.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.71, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.26. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.18 and the total asset turnover is 0.97. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.54.

Conclusion

In summary, Warrior Met Coal Inc. (HCC) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.