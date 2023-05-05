Virios Therapeutics Inc. (VIRI) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

The stock of Virios Therapeutics Inc. (VIRI) has gone up by 17.24% for the week, with a 195.22% rise in the past month and a 213.27% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.41%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 22.21% for VIRI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 49.89% for VIRI’s stock, with a -43.56% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Virios Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VIRI) Right Now?

Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Virios Therapeutics Inc. (VIRI) is $12.00, which is $0.98 above the current market price. The public float for VIRI is 16.12M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.33% of that float. On May 05, 2023, VIRI’s average trading volume was 2.81M shares.

The stock of Virios Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VIRI) has increased by 9.75 when compared to last closing price of 0.93.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 17.24% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

VIRI Trading at 115.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VIRI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -88.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 22.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.41%, as shares surge +157.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +217.76% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VIRI rose by +17.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -83.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7117. In addition, Virios Therapeutics Inc. saw 332.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VIRI starting from Whitley Richard James, who sale 1,800 shares at the price of $0.26 back on Dec 08. After this action, Whitley Richard James now owns 700 shares of Virios Therapeutics Inc., valued at $466 using the latest closing price.

Duncan Gregory Scott, the CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER of Virios Therapeutics Inc., purchase 7,500 shares at $4.52 during a trade that took place back on May 23, which means that Duncan Gregory Scott is holding 32,461 shares at $33,900 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VIRI

The total capital return value is set at -112.84, while invested capital returns managed to touch -112.22. Equity return is now at value -142.60, with -120.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.02.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Virios Therapeutics Inc. (VIRI) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.