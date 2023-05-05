Verra Mobility Corporation (VRRM) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of Verra Mobility Corporation (NASDAQ: VRRM) has increased by 8.56 when compared to last closing price of 16.53.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 5.87% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Verra Mobility Corporation (NASDAQ: VRRM) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Verra Mobility Corporation (NASDAQ: VRRM) is above average at 28.26x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.19.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Verra Mobility Corporation (VRRM) is $20.33, which is $2.23 above the current market price. The public float for VRRM is 148.83M, and currently, short sellers hold a 7.11% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of VRRM on May 05, 2023 was 2.16M shares.

VRRM’s Market Performance

The stock of Verra Mobility Corporation (VRRM) has seen a 5.87% increase in the past week, with a 9.55% rise in the past month, and a 13.72% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.77%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.67% for VRRM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.89% for VRRM’s stock, with a simple moving average of 12.92% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VRRM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VRRM stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for VRRM by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for VRRM in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $18 based on the research report published on July 13th of the previous year 2022.

Deutsche Bank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VRRM reach a price target of $17. The rating they have provided for VRRM stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on March 30th, 2022.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to VRRM, setting the target price at $15 in the report published on May 26th of the previous year.

VRRM Trading at 6.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VRRM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.42% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.77%, as shares surge +8.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.41% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VRRM rose by +5.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.71. In addition, Verra Mobility Corporation saw 29.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VRRM starting from ROBERTS DAVID MARTIN, who sale 25,000 shares at the price of $17.64 back on Mar 02. After this action, ROBERTS DAVID MARTIN now owns 485,636 shares of Verra Mobility Corporation, valued at $441,025 using the latest closing price.

ROBERTS DAVID MARTIN, the President and CEO of Verra Mobility Corporation, sale 25,000 shares at $17.09 during a trade that took place back on Feb 27, which means that ROBERTS DAVID MARTIN is holding 510,636 shares at $427,348 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VRRM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+22.87 for the present operating margin

+74.93 for the gross margin

The net margin for Verra Mobility Corporation stands at +12.47. The total capital return value is set at 11.20, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.26. Equity return is now at value 39.10, with 5.20 for asset returns.

Based on Verra Mobility Corporation (VRRM), the company’s capital structure generated 541.70 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 84.42. Total debt to assets is 71.27, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 529.45. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 82.51.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.89, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.37. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.86 and the total asset turnover is 0.41. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.94.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Verra Mobility Corporation (VRRM) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.