Veracyte Inc. (VCYT) Stock: Evaluating the Annual Growth

The stock of Veracyte Inc. (VCYT) has gone down by -0.13% for the week, with a 0.41% rise in the past month and a -20.19% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.48%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 5.19% for VCYT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.21% for VCYT’s stock, with a -3.62% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Veracyte Inc. (NASDAQ: VCYT) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 1.40.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Veracyte Inc. (VCYT) is $31.67, which is $9.41 above the current market price. The public float for VCYT is 71.03M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.01% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of VCYT on May 05, 2023 was 713.37K shares.

VCYT) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Veracyte Inc. (NASDAQ: VCYT) has jumped by 3.44 compared to previous close of 21.52. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -0.13% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VCYT

Scotiabank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VCYT reach a price target of $33. The rating they have provided for VCYT stocks is “Sector Outperform” according to the report published on January 05th, 2023.

Stephens gave a rating of “Overweight” to VCYT, setting the target price at $52 in the report published on January 07th of the previous year.

VCYT Trading at -1.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VCYT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.48%, as shares surge +3.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.86% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VCYT fell by -0.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.25. In addition, Veracyte Inc. saw -6.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VCYT starting from Anderson Bonnie H, who sale 34,000 shares at the price of $22.04 back on Apr 14. After this action, Anderson Bonnie H now owns 42,681 shares of Veracyte Inc., valued at $749,357 using the latest closing price.

EASTHAM KARIN, the Director of Veracyte Inc., sale 18,750 shares at $22.78 during a trade that took place back on Mar 16, which means that EASTHAM KARIN is holding 23,451 shares at $427,044 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VCYT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-12.68 for the present operating margin

+57.61 for the gross margin

The net margin for Veracyte Inc. stands at -12.33. The total capital return value is set at -3.41, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.33. Equity return is now at value -3.40, with -3.20 for asset returns.

Based on Veracyte Inc. (VCYT), the company’s capital structure generated 1.37 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.35. Total debt to assets is 1.24, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.99. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.98.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.55, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.94 and the total asset turnover is 0.25. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.97.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Veracyte Inc. (VCYT) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.