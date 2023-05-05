Upbound Group Inc. (UPBD) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Upbound Group Inc. (NASDAQ: UPBD) is above average at 151.69x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.77.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Upbound Group Inc. (UPBD) is $33.63, which is $2.42 above the current market price. The public float for UPBD is 49.32M, and currently, short sellers hold a 10.45% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of UPBD on May 05, 2023 was 515.35K shares.

UPBD) stock’s latest price update

Upbound Group Inc. (NASDAQ: UPBD)’s stock price has gone rise by 10.17 in comparison to its previous close of 26.85, however, the company has experienced a 11.62% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

UPBD’s Market Performance

UPBD’s stock has risen by 11.62% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 25.34% and a quarterly drop of -1.37%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.25% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.51% for Upbound Group Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 20.77% for UPBD’s stock, with a 21.96% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

UPBD Trading at 19.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UPBD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.25%, as shares surge +27.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.15% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UPBD rose by +11.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +31.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.81. In addition, Upbound Group Inc. saw 31.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UPBD starting from BROWN JEFFREY J, who purchase 1,143 shares at the price of $23.28 back on Apr 24. After this action, BROWN JEFFREY J now owns 79,370 shares of Upbound Group Inc., valued at $26,609 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UPBD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.14 for the present operating margin

+30.89 for the gross margin

The net margin for Upbound Group Inc. stands at +0.29. The total capital return value is set at 13.23, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.57. Equity return is now at value 2.30, with 0.40 for asset returns.

Based on Upbound Group Inc. (UPBD), the company’s capital structure generated 318.85 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 76.12. Total debt to assets is 60.59, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 297.26. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 70.97.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.71, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.59. The receivables turnover for the company is 35.64 and the total asset turnover is 1.47. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.43.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Upbound Group Inc. (UPBD) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.