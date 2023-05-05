Understanding the Recent Fluctuations of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (CPRX) Stock

In the past week, CPRX stock has gone up by 8.87%, with a monthly gain of 2.37% and a quarterly surge of 7.65%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.83%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.33% for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.33% for CPRX stock, with a simple moving average of 13.84% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CPRX) Right Now?

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CPRX) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 22.36x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.11. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CPRX) by analysts is $21.65, which is $4.32 above the current market price. The public float for CPRX is 97.34M, and at present, short sellers hold a 11.25% of that float. On May 05, 2023, the average trading volume of CPRX was 1.72M shares.

CPRX) stock’s latest price update

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CPRX)’s stock price has plunge by 4.03relation to previous closing price of 16.66. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 8.87% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of CPRX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CPRX stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for CPRX by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CPRX in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $15.50 based on the research report published on August 24th of the previous year 2022.

CPRX Trading at 6.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CPRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.83%, as shares sank -0.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.73% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CPRX rose by +8.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +79.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.93. In addition, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw -6.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CPRX starting from Tierney David S, who sale 30,000 shares at the price of $16.83 back on Apr 05. After this action, Tierney David S now owns 313,541 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $504,900 using the latest closing price.

GRANDE ALICIA, the VP, Treasurer and CFO of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc., sale 50,000 shares at $16.70 during a trade that took place back on Mar 29, which means that GRANDE ALICIA is holding 50,557 shares at $835,100 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CPRX

Equity return is now at value 32.20, with 27.20 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CPRX) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.