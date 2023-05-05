Understanding the 3.11% Volatility Levels of F.N.B. Corporation’s (FNB) Stock in the Past 30 Days

The stock of F.N.B. Corporation (FNB) has seen a -9.66% decrease in the past week, with a -8.06% drop in the past month, and a -27.56% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.83%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.11% for FNB. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -8.63% for FNB’s stock, with a simple moving average of -18.87% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE: FNB) Right Now?

F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE: FNB) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for FNB is 1.08. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The public float for FNB is 347.26M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.88% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of FNB on May 05, 2023 was 2.69M shares.

FNB) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE: FNB) has dropped by -3.35 compared to previous close of 10.74. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -9.66% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FNB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FNB stocks, with Stephens repeating the rating for FNB by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for FNB in the upcoming period, according to Stephens is $15 based on the research report published on April 04th of the current year 2023.

Keefe Bruyette, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FNB reach a price target of $15.50, previously predicting the price at $16. The rating they have provided for FNB stocks is “Mkt Perform” according to the report published on December 13th, 2022.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Hold” to FNB, setting the target price at $12 in the report published on July 19th of the previous year.

FNB Trading at -14.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FNB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.83%, as shares sank -7.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -26.49% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FNB fell by -9.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.32. In addition, F.N.B. Corporation saw -20.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FNB starting from Bena Pamela A, who purchase 350 shares at the price of $14.07 back on Feb 24. After this action, Bena Pamela A now owns 64,380 shares of F.N.B. Corporation, valued at $4,924 using the latest closing price.

GUERRIERI GARY L, the Chief Credit Officer of F.N.B. Corporation, sale 5,000 shares at $14.61 during a trade that took place back on Feb 15, which means that GUERRIERI GARY L is holding 89,317 shares at $73,055 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FNB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+37.60 for the present operating margin

The net margin for F.N.B. Corporation stands at +27.28. The total capital return value is set at 7.65, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.83. Equity return is now at value 7.30, with 0.90 for asset returns.

Based on F.N.B. Corporation (FNB), the company’s capital structure generated 46.59 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 31.78. Total debt to assets is 6.01, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 22.25. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 14.89.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.36, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.38. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.06.

Conclusion

In conclusion, F.N.B. Corporation (FNB) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.