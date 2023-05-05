Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock price of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ: TCOM) has jumped by 0.09 compared to previous close of 32.91. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -5.91% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 03/07/23 that China’s Top Travel Agent, Trip.com, Is Ready for Liftoff

Is It Worth Investing in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ: TCOM) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ: TCOM) is above average at 114.37x. The 36-month beta value for TCOM is also noteworthy at 0.53. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 25 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 8 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for TCOM is $320.67, which is $13.78 above than the current price. The public float for TCOM is 646.15M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.48% of that float. The average trading volume of TCOM on May 05, 2023 was 4.59M shares.

TCOM’s Market Performance

The stock of Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM) has seen a -5.91% decrease in the past week, with a -12.28% drop in the past month, and a -9.60% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.30%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.84% for TCOM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -8.46% for TCOM’s stock, with a 4.53% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TCOM

UBS gave a rating of “Buy” to TCOM, setting the target price at $41 in the report published on December 16th of the previous year.

TCOM Trading at -9.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TCOM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.30%, as shares sank -10.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.42% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TCOM fell by -5.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +23.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $35.79. In addition, Trip.com Group Limited saw -4.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TCOM

Equity return is now at value 1.30, with 0.70 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.