Trading Update: Kontoor Brands Inc. (KTB) Stock Endures 3.05% Monthly Volatility

In the past week, KTB stock has gone down by -7.62%, with a monthly decline of -15.18% and a quarterly plunge of -17.20%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.59%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.05% for Kontoor Brands Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -11.03% for KTB’s stock, with a -2.21% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Kontoor Brands Inc. (NYSE: KTB) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Kontoor Brands Inc. (NYSE: KTB) is 9.55x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for KTB is 1.17.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for Kontoor Brands Inc. (KTB) is $51.71, which is $12.76 above the current market price. The public float for KTB is 54.66M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.29% of that float. On May 05, 2023, KTB’s average trading volume was 493.61K shares.

KTB) stock’s latest price update

Kontoor Brands Inc. (NYSE: KTB)’s stock price has plunge by -7.62relation to previous closing price of 44.51. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -7.62% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 05/11/21 that Wrangler Jeans Maker Lifts Outlook as Pandemic Recovery Boosts Demand

Analysts’ Opinion of KTB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KTB stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for KTB by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for KTB in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $63 based on the research report published on March 01st of the current year 2023.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see KTB reach a price target of $40. The rating they have provided for KTB stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on July 11th, 2022.

Goldman gave a rating of “Neutral” to KTB, setting the target price at $41 in the report published on June 10th of the previous year.

KTB Trading at -14.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KTB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.59%, as shares sank -12.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.16% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KTB fell by -7.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $45.93. In addition, Kontoor Brands Inc. saw 2.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KTB starting from Waldeck Christopher, who sale 35,684 shares at the price of $50.99 back on Mar 16. After this action, Waldeck Christopher now owns 92,252 shares of Kontoor Brands Inc., valued at $1,819,354 using the latest closing price.

Sumner Susan Denise, the VP & Chief Accounting Officer of Kontoor Brands Inc., sale 11,535 shares at $50.53 during a trade that took place back on Mar 14, which means that Sumner Susan Denise is holding 16,326 shares at $582,821 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KTB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.55 for the present operating margin

+42.61 for the gross margin

The net margin for Kontoor Brands Inc. stands at +9.33. The total capital return value is set at 33.98, while invested capital returns managed to touch 24.10. Equity return is now at value 119.40, with 15.40 for asset returns.

Based on Kontoor Brands Inc. (KTB), the company’s capital structure generated 339.49 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 77.25. Total debt to assets is 53.80, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 324.67. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 73.87.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.24, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.28. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.05 and the total asset turnover is 1.69. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.23.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Kontoor Brands Inc. (KTB) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.