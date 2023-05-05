TOP Financial Group Limited (TOP) Stock: A Look at the Monthly Trend

In the past week, TOP stock has gone down by -12.60%, with a monthly gain of 164.45% and a quarterly surge of 291.93%. The volatility ratio for the week is 243.85%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 83.49% for TOP Financial Group Limited The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -13.45% for TOP’s stock, with a 92.90% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in TOP Financial Group Limited (NASDAQ: TOP) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for TOP Financial Group Limited (NASDAQ: TOP) is above average at 46.00x. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for TOP is 5.05M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.30% of that float. The average trading volume of TOP on May 05, 2023 was 1.17M shares.

TOP) stock’s latest price update

TOP Financial Group Limited (NASDAQ: TOP) has seen a decline in its stock price by -79.39 in relation to its previous close of 84.80. However, the company has experienced a -12.60% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

TOP Trading at 57.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TOP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -93.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 83.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 243.85%, as shares surge +221.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +382.21% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TOP fell by -12.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -39.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.80. In addition, TOP Financial Group Limited saw 258.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TOP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+45.78 for the present operating margin

+64.29 for the gross margin

The net margin for TOP Financial Group Limited stands at +44.64. The total capital return value is set at 41.64, while invested capital returns managed to touch 41.20.

Based on TOP Financial Group Limited (TOP), the company’s capital structure generated 2.40 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.35.

The receivables turnover for the company is 2.47 and the total asset turnover is 0.65.

Conclusion

In summary, TOP Financial Group Limited (TOP) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.