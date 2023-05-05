The TJX Companies Inc. (TJX) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for The TJX Companies Inc. (NYSE: TJX) is above average at 25.92x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.91.

The average price point forecasted by analysts for The TJX Companies Inc. (TJX) is $87.42, which is $9.88 above the current market price. The public float for TJX is 1.15B, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.58% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of TJX on May 05, 2023 was 4.76M shares.

TJX) stock’s latest price update

The stock of The TJX Companies Inc. (NYSE: TJX) has decreased by -0.99 when compared to last closing price of 77.84. Despite this, the company has experienced a -2.37% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 04/19/23 that TJX Stock Is Just Right for Bargain Hunters

TJX’s Market Performance

The TJX Companies Inc. (TJX) has seen a -2.37% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -2.00% decline in the past month and a -4.13% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.54%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.49% for TJX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.18% for TJX’s stock, with a 5.42% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TJX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TJX stocks, with Gordon Haskett repeating the rating for TJX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TJX in the upcoming period, according to Gordon Haskett is $80 based on the research report published on November 10th of the previous year 2022.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TJX reach a price target of $70. The rating they have provided for TJX stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on August 02nd, 2022.

Gordon Haskett gave a rating of “Hold” to TJX, setting the target price at $60 in the report published on July 28th of the previous year.

TJX Trading at 0.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TJX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.54%, as shares sank -1.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.50% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TJX fell by -2.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +23.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $77.94. In addition, The TJX Companies Inc. saw -3.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TJX starting from MEYROWITZ CAROL, who sale 16,223 shares at the price of $79.79 back on Nov 22. After this action, MEYROWITZ CAROL now owns 209,390 shares of The TJX Companies Inc., valued at $1,294,470 using the latest closing price.

Greenlees Louise, the SEVP – Group President of The TJX Companies Inc., sale 6,708 shares at $79.99 during a trade that took place back on Nov 22, which means that Greenlees Louise is holding 51,627 shares at $536,577 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TJX

Equity return is now at value 60.80, with 12.50 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, The TJX Companies Inc. (TJX) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.