The Macerich Company (MAC) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The Macerich Company (NYSE: MAC)’s stock price has plunge by -3.02relation to previous closing price of 10.25. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 2.37% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in The Macerich Company (NYSE: MAC) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for MAC is 2.16. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 5 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for The Macerich Company (MAC) is $12.27, which is $2.27 above the current market price. The public float for MAC is 206.07M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.92% of that float. On May 05, 2023, MAC’s average trading volume was 1.92M shares.

MAC’s Market Performance

The stock of The Macerich Company (MAC) has seen a 2.37% increase in the past week, with a -4.70% drop in the past month, and a -30.10% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.26%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.14% for MAC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.16% for MAC stock, with a simple moving average of -9.04% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MAC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MAC stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for MAC by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for MAC in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $8.50 based on the research report published on March 21st of the current year 2023.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MAC reach a price target of $8.50. The rating they have provided for MAC stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on December 16th, 2022.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Underweight” to MAC, setting the target price at $14 in the report published on April 18th of the previous year.

MAC Trading at -4.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MAC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.26%, as shares sank -2.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.99% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MAC rose by +2.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.94. In addition, The Macerich Company saw -11.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MAC starting from Zecchini Christopher J, who sale 2,000 shares at the price of $12.65 back on Nov 29. After this action, Zecchini Christopher J now owns 7,458 shares of The Macerich Company, valued at $25,302 using the latest closing price.

Volk Kenneth, the EVP, Business Development of The Macerich Company, purchase 10,000 shares at $7.58 during a trade that took place back on Sep 26, which means that Volk Kenneth is holding 46,924 shares at $75,750 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MAC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.65 for the present operating margin

+20.56 for the gross margin

The net margin for The Macerich Company stands at -7.80. The total capital return value is set at 1.61, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.96. Equity return is now at value -2.30, with -0.80 for asset returns.

Based on The Macerich Company (MAC), the company’s capital structure generated 164.02 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 62.12. Total debt to assets is 58.07, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 141.24. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 53.50.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.83, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.67. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.31 and the total asset turnover is 0.10.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of The Macerich Company (MAC) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.