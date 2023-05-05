The Impact of Market Fluctuations on Star Equity Holdings Inc.’s (STRR) Stock

The stock of Star Equity Holdings Inc. (STRR) has gone up by 6.63% for the week, with a -12.79% drop in the past month and a -12.30% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.39%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 7.07% for STRR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.66% for STRR’s stock, with a -16.55% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Star Equity Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: STRR) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 0.53.

The public float for STRR is 11.87M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.19% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of STRR on May 05, 2023 was 34.32K shares.

STRR) stock’s latest price update

Star Equity Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: STRR) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 13.75 compared to its previous closing price of 0.69. However, the company has seen a gain of 6.63% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

STRR Trading at -3.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought STRR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.39%, as shares sank -8.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.07% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, STRR rose by +6.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7760. In addition, Star Equity Holdings Inc. saw -8.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at STRR starting from Eberwein Jeffrey E., who purchase 50,000 shares at the price of $0.84 back on Mar 24. After this action, Eberwein Jeffrey E. now owns 2,250,000 shares of Star Equity Holdings Inc., valued at $42,000 using the latest closing price.

Eberwein Jeffrey E., the 10% Owner of Star Equity Holdings Inc., purchase 15,571 shares at $0.98 during a trade that took place back on Mar 14, which means that Eberwein Jeffrey E. is holding 2,200,000 shares at $15,260 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for STRR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2.86 for the present operating margin

+21.45 for the gross margin

The net margin for Star Equity Holdings Inc. stands at -4.68. The total capital return value is set at -5.66, while invested capital returns managed to touch -12.35. Equity return is now at value -25.60, with -9.20 for asset returns.

Based on Star Equity Holdings Inc. (STRR), the company’s capital structure generated 40.79 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 28.97. Total debt to assets is 23.24, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 15.49. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.00.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.17, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.42. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.68 and the total asset turnover is 1.59. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.43.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Star Equity Holdings Inc. (STRR) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.