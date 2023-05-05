The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ: GT) is above average at 14.98x. The 36-month beta value for GT is also noteworthy at 1.80. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for GT is $12.50, which is $2.3 above than the current price. The public float for GT is 281.70M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.58% of that float. The average trading volume of GT on May 05, 2023 was 4.34M shares.

GT) stock's latest price update

The stock price of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ: GT) has plunged by -3.57 when compared to previous closing price of 10.92, but the company has seen a -1.59% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

GT’s Market Performance

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT) has seen a -1.59% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -0.19% decline in the past month and a -9.61% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.92%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.98% for GT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.58% for GT’s stock, with a -8.64% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GT

Deutsche Bank gave a rating of “Hold” to GT, setting the target price at $15 in the report published on July 18th of the previous year.

GT Trading at -2.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.92%, as shares surge +2.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.81% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GT fell by -1.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.71. In addition, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company saw 3.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.57 for the present operating margin

+20.42 for the gross margin

The net margin for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company stands at +0.97. The total capital return value is set at 6.79, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.56. Equity return is now at value 3.90, with 0.90 for asset returns.

Based on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT), the company’s capital structure generated 168.11 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 62.70. Total debt to assets is 39.72, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 152.60. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 56.92.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.51, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.83. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.33 and the total asset turnover is 0.95. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.21.

Conclusion

In summary, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.