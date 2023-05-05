The -51.49% Simple Moving Average of 2U Inc.’s (TWOU) Stock in the Past 200 Days

The stock of 2U Inc. (TWOU) has seen a -35.47% decrease in the past week, with a -41.49% drop in the past month, and a -72.09% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.04%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.31% for TWOU. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -28.43% for TWOU’s stock, with a simple moving average of -51.49% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in 2U Inc. (NASDAQ: TWOU) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 1.20.

The public float for TWOU is 75.42M, and currently, short sellers hold a 12.14% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of TWOU on May 05, 2023 was 1.17M shares.

TWOU) stock’s latest price update

2U Inc. (NASDAQ: TWOU)’s stock price has gone rise by 0.42 in comparison to its previous close of 3.56, however, the company has experienced a -35.47% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TWOU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TWOU stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for TWOU by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for TWOU in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $7.40 based on the research report published on April 27th of the current year 2023.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TWOU reach a price target of $8. The rating they have provided for TWOU stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on November 22nd, 2022.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Neutral” to TWOU, setting the target price at $7 in the report published on November 08th of the previous year.

TWOU Trading at -46.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TWOU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -72.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.04%, as shares sank -41.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -61.36% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TWOU fell by -36.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -68.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.87. In addition, 2U Inc. saw -42.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TWOU

Equity return is now at value -67.00, with -19.30 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, 2U Inc. (TWOU) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.