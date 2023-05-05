The 43.86% Simple Moving Average of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (AUPH) Stock in the Past 200 Days

The stock of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUPH) has gone up by 1.98% for the week, with a 11.72% rise in the past month and a 21.67% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.50%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 6.04% for AUPH. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.99% for AUPH’s stock, with a 43.86% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AUPH) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for AUPH is at 1.18. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for AUPH is $13.29, which is $1.66 above the current market price. The public float for AUPH is 132.88M, and currently, shorts hold a 12.98% of that float. The average trading volume for AUPH on May 05, 2023 was 3.03M shares.

AUPH) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AUPH) has dropped by -2.99 compared to previous close of 11.69. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.98% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AUPH

Cantor Fitzgerald, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AUPH reach a price target of $25, previously predicting the price at $34. The rating they have provided for AUPH stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on May 05th, 2022.

Oppenheimer gave a rating of “Outperform” to AUPH, setting the target price at $31 in the report published on December 10th of the previous year.

AUPH Trading at 12.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AUPH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.50%, as shares surge +13.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +43.36% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AUPH rose by +1.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.97. In addition, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw 162.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AUPH starting from MILNE GEORGE M JR, who purchase 20,000 shares at the price of $8.91 back on Mar 02. After this action, MILNE GEORGE M JR now owns 70,000 shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $178,284 using the latest closing price.

Greenleaf Peter, the Chief Executive Officer of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc., sale 32,750 shares at $8.94 during a trade that took place back on Mar 02, which means that Greenleaf Peter is holding 982,968 shares at $292,785 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AUPH

Equity return is now at value -25.40, with -22.20 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUPH) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.