The 14.16% Simple Moving Average of Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais’s (CIG) Stock in the Past 200 Days

In the past week, CIG stock has gone down by -3.25%, with a monthly gain of 4.39% and a quarterly surge of 8.98%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.06%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.43% for Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.33% for CIG stock, with a simple moving average of 14.16% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE: CIG) Right Now?

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE: CIG) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 6.36x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.77. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (CIG) by analysts is $2.14, which is $0.06 above the current market price. The public float for CIG is 1.76B, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.05% of that float. On May 05, 2023, the average trading volume of CIG was 4.01M shares.

CIG) stock’s latest price update

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE: CIG)’s stock price has decreased by -1.24 compared to its previous closing price of 2.41. However, the company has seen a -3.25% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

CIG Trading at 9.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CIG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.06%, as shares surge +4.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.41% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CIG fell by -3.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +20.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.42. In addition, Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais saw 19.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CIG

Equity return is now at value 19.50, with 7.70 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (CIG) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.