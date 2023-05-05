The -13.88% Decline of FLEETCOR Technologies Inc.’s (FLT) Stock in the Past Quarter

In the past week, FLT stock has gone up by 5.40%, with a monthly gain of 8.13% and a quarterly surge of 0.87%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.97%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.37% for FLEETCOR Technologies Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.43% for FLT’s stock, with a 11.25% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in FLEETCOR Technologies Inc. (NYSE: FLT) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for FLEETCOR Technologies Inc. (NYSE: FLT) is above average at 18.00x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.20.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for FLEETCOR Technologies Inc. (FLT) is $243.50, which is $18.9 above the current market price. The public float for FLT is 71.54M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.36% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of FLT on May 05, 2023 was 649.70K shares.

FLT) stock’s latest price update

FLEETCOR Technologies Inc. (NYSE: FLT)’s stock price has soared by 7.84 in relation to previous closing price of 207.34. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 5.40% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 03/20/23 that Fleetcor Strikes Board Agreement With Activist Shareholder

Analysts’ Opinion of FLT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FLT stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for FLT by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for FLT in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $254 based on the research report published on March 21st of the current year 2023.

Robert W. Baird, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FLT reach a price target of $254, previously predicting the price at $235. The rating they have provided for FLT stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on February 10th, 2023.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to FLT, setting the target price at $240 in the report published on January 31st of the current year.

FLT Trading at 7.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FLT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.97%, as shares surge +7.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.77% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FLT rose by +5.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $214.93. In addition, FLEETCOR Technologies Inc. saw 21.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FLT starting from King Alan, who sale 1,379 shares at the price of $223.38 back on Sep 12. After this action, King Alan now owns 9,250 shares of FLEETCOR Technologies Inc., valued at $308,037 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FLT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+42.97 for the present operating margin

+72.20 for the gross margin

The net margin for FLEETCOR Technologies Inc. stands at +27.85. The total capital return value is set at 15.81, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.93. Equity return is now at value 36.80, with 6.60 for asset returns.

Based on FLEETCOR Technologies Inc. (FLT), the company’s capital structure generated 281.18 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 73.77. Total debt to assets is 50.72, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 189.24. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 49.65.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.68, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.38. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.09 and the total asset turnover is 0.25. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.01.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, FLEETCOR Technologies Inc. (FLT) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.