The -13.88% Decline of Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A.’s (EBR) Stock in the Past Quarter

The stock of Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (EBR) has seen a -0.73% decrease in the past week, with a 2.73% gain in the past month, and a -12.08% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.93%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.73% for EBR.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.10% for EBR’s stock, with a -15.24% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (NYSE: EBR) Right Now?

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (NYSE: EBR) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04x compared to its average ratio,

The average price suggested by analysts for EBR is $11.93, which is $1.73 above the current market price. The public float for EBR is 2.02B, and currently, shorts hold a 0.09% of that float. The average trading volume for EBR on May 05, 2023 was 1.57M shares.

EBR) stock’s latest price update

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (NYSE: EBR)’s stock price has gone rise by 1.96 in comparison to its previous close of 6.64, however, the company has experienced a -0.73% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

EBR Trading at 3.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EBR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.93%, as shares surge +3.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading unchanged at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EBR fell by -0.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.79. In addition, Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. saw -14.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (EBR) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.