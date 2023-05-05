Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ: TXN) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for TXN is at 1.03. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 19 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for TXN is $183.92, which is $19.52 above the current market price. The public float for TXN is 905.41M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.12% of that float. The average trading volume for TXN on May 05, 2023 was 4.84M shares.

TXN) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ: TXN) has decreased by -0.64 when compared to last closing price of 163.35.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -1.80% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barrons Online reported on 04/25/23 that Stock Market News

TXN’s Market Performance

TXN’s stock has fallen by -1.80% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -10.03% and a quarterly drop of -12.14%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.81% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.15% for Texas Instruments Incorporated The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.66% for TXN’s stock, with a simple moving average of -5.31% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TXN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TXN stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for TXN by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for TXN in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $195 based on the research report published on April 24th of the current year 2023.

Truist, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TXN reach a price target of $177, previously predicting the price at $158. The rating they have provided for TXN stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on January 23rd, 2023.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Neutral” to TXN, setting the target price at $205 in the report published on November 16th of the previous year.

TXN Trading at -7.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TXN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.81%, as shares sank -8.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.42% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TXN fell by -1.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $173.13. In addition, Texas Instruments Incorporated saw -1.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TXN starting from BAHAI AHMAD, who sale 1,200 shares at the price of $176.67 back on Feb 13. After this action, BAHAI AHMAD now owns 30,357 shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated, valued at $212,003 using the latest closing price.

BLINN MARK A, the Director of Texas Instruments Incorporated, sale 3,068 shares at $181.69 during a trade that took place back on Feb 03, which means that BLINN MARK A is holding 11,773 shares at $557,425 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TXN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+51.91 for the present operating margin

+68.76 for the gross margin

The net margin for Texas Instruments Incorporated stands at +43.48. The total capital return value is set at 45.93, while invested capital returns managed to touch 39.48. Equity return is now at value 56.30, with 30.70 for asset returns.

Based on Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN), the company’s capital structure generated 62.80 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 38.57. Total debt to assets is 33.65, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 58.85. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 36.15.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.63, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.14 and the total asset turnover is 0.77. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.70.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.