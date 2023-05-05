Terex Corporation (TEX) Stock: Evaluating the Annual Growth

The stock of Terex Corporation (TEX) has seen a 4.83% increase in the past week, with a 3.79% gain in the past month, and a -12.78% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.78%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.54% for TEX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.61% for TEX stock, with a simple moving average of 7.94% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Terex Corporation (NYSE: TEX) Right Now?

Terex Corporation (NYSE: TEX) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 10.55x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.63.

The public float for TEX is 65.25M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.24% of that float. On May 05, 2023, the average trading volume of TEX was 1.13M shares.

TEX) stock’s latest price update

Terex Corporation (NYSE: TEX) has seen a decline in its stock price by -7.85 in relation to its previous close of 49.68. However, the company has experienced a 4.83% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of TEX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TEX stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for TEX by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for TEX in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $54 based on the research report published on March 17th of the current year 2023.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TEX reach a price target of $63, previously predicting the price at $45. The rating they have provided for TEX stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on February 15th, 2023.

Deutsche Bank gave a rating of “Hold” to TEX, setting the target price at $46 in the report published on December 05th of the previous year.

TEX Trading at -7.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TEX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.78%, as shares surge +6.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.88% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TEX rose by +4.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +49.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $45.20. In addition, Terex Corporation saw 7.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TEX starting from GARRISON JOHN L JR, who sale 8,907 shares at the price of $60.00 back on Mar 06. After this action, GARRISON JOHN L JR now owns 436,280 shares of Terex Corporation, valued at $534,420 using the latest closing price.

GARRISON JOHN L JR, the CHAIRMAN AND CEO of Terex Corporation, sale 10,832 shares at $60.02 during a trade that took place back on Mar 03, which means that GARRISON JOHN L JR is holding 445,187 shares at $650,137 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TEX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.77 for the present operating margin

+19.96 for the gross margin

The net margin for Terex Corporation stands at +6.80. The total capital return value is set at 22.00, while invested capital returns managed to touch 15.52. Equity return is now at value 27.40, with 10.00 for asset returns.

Based on Terex Corporation (TEX), the company’s capital structure generated 73.20 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 42.26. Total debt to assets is 27.73, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 70.81. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 40.88.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.82, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.87 and the total asset turnover is 1.48. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.96.

Conclusion

To sum up, Terex Corporation (TEX) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.